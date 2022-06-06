Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1504 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +5%
1572
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8601
Ryzen 7 6800HS +47%
12670
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +33%
4113
3101
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14861
Ryzen 7 6800HS +52%
22543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +27%
1911
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8882
8879
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7