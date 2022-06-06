Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1514 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +6%
1565
1471
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8738
Ryzen 7 6800U +18%
10272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +23%
4115
3341
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14800
Ryzen 7 6800U +40%
20715
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +28%
1936
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +17%
8901
7602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|27x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
