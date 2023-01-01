Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X VS Apple M2 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7700X and M2 Advantages of Apple M2 Around 32.4 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General Vendor Apple AMD Released June 6, 2022 September 29, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Raphael) Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 8 P-Threads 4 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.4 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz - Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 8 16 Bus Frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 45x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache - 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors 20 billions 6.57 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm Socket Apple M-Socket AM5 TDP 15 W 105 W Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 1024 128 TMUs 64 8 ROPs 32 4 Execution Units 128 2 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M2 3 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 7700X 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 24 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 70 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes - 28