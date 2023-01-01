Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 7 7735HS: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

Apple M2
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
Apple M2
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7735HS and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1574 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +1%
1584
Ryzen 7 7735HS
1568
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8693
Ryzen 7 7735HS +62%
14083
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +14%
4036
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3541
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
15426
Ryzen 7 7735HS +67%
25694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +23%
1942
Ryzen 7 7735HS
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
9012
Ryzen 7 7735HS +9%
9863
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.75 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 15 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS or Apple M2?
