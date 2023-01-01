Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
67
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1574 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +1%
1584
1568
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8693
Ryzen 7 7735HS +62%
14083
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +14%
4036
3541
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15426
Ryzen 7 7735HS +67%
25694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +23%
1942
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9012
Ryzen 7 7735HS +9%
9863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.75 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|15 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
