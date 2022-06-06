Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Around 34.1 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1437 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +12%
1570
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8593
8646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +34%
4078
3054
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14851
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +17%
17416
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +34%
1922
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +42%
8877
6244
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Cezanne U
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|19x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
