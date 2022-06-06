Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6850U and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1530 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +2%
1570
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8593
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +16%
9941
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +20%
4078
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3400
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
14851
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +60%
23791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +27%
1922
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
1517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +18%
8877
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
7509
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 April 20, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 27x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 15 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U or Apple M2?
