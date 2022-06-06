Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1530 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +2%
1570
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8593
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +16%
9941
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +20%
4078
3400
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14851
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +60%
23791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +27%
1922
1517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +18%
8877
7509
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|April 20, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|27x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
