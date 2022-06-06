Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U VS Apple M2 AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6850U and M2 Advantages of Apple M2 Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U – 15 vs 28 Watt

26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1530 points

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Supports quad-channel memory

34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

General Vendor Apple AMD Released June 6, 2022 April 20, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename - Rembrandt Socket Apple M-Socket FP7 Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 27x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 20 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm TDP 15 W 15-28 W Max. temperature - 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 1024 768 TMUs 64 48 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 128 12 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M2 3 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 16