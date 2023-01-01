Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Around 54.72 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1327 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +20%
1572
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8593
Ryzen 9 3900X +117%
18608
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +48%
3992
2690
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15309
Ryzen 9 3900X +113%
32676
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +46%
1924
1319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8923
Ryzen 9 3900X +35%
12012
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|12
|P-Threads
|4
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|8
|24
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|TDP
|15 W
|105 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
