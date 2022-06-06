Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX VS Apple M2 AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5980HX and M2 Advantages of Apple M2 Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 15 vs 54 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1557 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

General Vendor Apple AMD Released June 6, 2022 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename - Cezanne Socket Apple M-Socket FP6 Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.8 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 33x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Transistors 20 billions 10.7 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 15 W 35-54 W Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2100 MHz Shading Units 1024 512 TMUs 64 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 128 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M2 3 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 5980HX n/a

Memory support Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s - ECC Support No No

Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 12