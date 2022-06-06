Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 9 5980HX: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HX and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1557 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
1585
Ryzen 9 5980HX +3%
1639
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8753
Ryzen 9 5980HX +38%
12072
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +20%
4038
Ryzen 9 5980HX
3368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
15410
Ryzen 9 5980HX +53%
23573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +24%
1944
Ryzen 9 5980HX
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +5%
9028
Ryzen 9 5980HX
8581
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Cezanne
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 1024 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HX
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

