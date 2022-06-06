Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 15 vs 54 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1557 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1585
Ryzen 9 5980HX +3%
1639
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8753
Ryzen 9 5980HX +38%
12072
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +20%
4038
3368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15410
Ryzen 9 5980HX +53%
23573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +24%
1944
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +5%
9028
8581
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Cezanne
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
