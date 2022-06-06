Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
57
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +8%
1720
1600
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8674
Ryzen 9 6900HS +48%
12812
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3349
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24167
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +14%
10577
9256
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
