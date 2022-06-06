Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 9 6980HX: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

Apple M2
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
Apple M2
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6980HX and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6980HX – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
1572
Ryzen 9 6980HX +5%
1658
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8613
Ryzen 9 6980HX +70%
14643
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 1024 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

