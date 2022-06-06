Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6980HX – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1572
Ryzen 9 6980HX +5%
1658
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8613
Ryzen 9 6980HX +70%
14643
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4094
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14894
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8873
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
