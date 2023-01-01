Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
96
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
89
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2169 vs 1925 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1596
Ryzen 9 7900 +24%
1976
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8713
Ryzen 9 7900 +181%
24466
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4018
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1930
Ryzen 9 7900 +13%
2173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8994
Ryzen 9 7900 +102%
18148
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|12
|P-Threads
|4
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|8
|24
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|128
|TMUs
|64
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|128
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
