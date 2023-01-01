Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 9 7900X3D: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

Apple M2
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
Apple M2
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X3D and M2
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2192 vs 1925 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
1592
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +29%
2053
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8748
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +221%
28071
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2
4024
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +4%
4178
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
15533
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +234%
51820
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
1941
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +13%
2196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
9018
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +117%
19583
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 12
P-Threads 4 24
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 12
Total Threads 8 24
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 44x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Package

Transistors 20 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
TDP 15 W 120 W
Max. Boost TDP - 162 W
Peak temperature - 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 128 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X3D
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 24 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
2. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 9 7900X3D
3. Intel Core i5 13600K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
4. AMD Ryzen 9 7900 or Ryzen 9 7900X3D
5. Apple M1 or Apple M2
6. Intel Core i7 12700H or Apple M2
7. Intel Core i9 13900K or Apple M2
8. Apple M1 Pro or Apple M2
9. Intel Core i5 12500H or Apple M2
10. Intel Core i7 1260P or Apple M2
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D or Apple M2?
Promotion
EnglishРусский