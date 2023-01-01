Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2308 vs 1925 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +39%
2177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8588
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +340%
37795
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1910
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +20%
2295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8927
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +208%
27487
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|16
|P-Threads
|4
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|16
|Total Threads
|8
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|42x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|15 W
|120 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|128
|TMUs
|64
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|128
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
