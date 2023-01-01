Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1301 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +48%
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15208
40265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +47%
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8927
14952
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|16
|P-Threads
|4
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|16
|Total Threads
|8
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|sWRX8
|TDP
|15 W
|280 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|128
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1