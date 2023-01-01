Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3955WX and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1301 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 July 14, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 -
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 16
P-Threads 4 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 16
Total Threads 8 32
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket sWRX8
TDP 15 W 280 W
Peak temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU -
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz -
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 24 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 128

