Apple M2 vs M1 Ultra
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 75% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 15 vs 60 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 697.6 GB/s (681%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Has 12 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Model number
|-
|APL1106/APL1W06
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|20
|Threads
|8
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|48MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|60 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|8192
|TMUs
|64
|512
|ROPs
|32
|256
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
