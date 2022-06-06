Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or M1 Ultra: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 75% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 15 vs 60 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 697.6 GB/s (681%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 12 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +4%
1585
M1 Ultra
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8753
M1 Ultra +174%
24013
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +4%
4038
M1 Ultra
3886
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
15410
M1 Ultra +168%
41263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +9%
1944
M1 Ultra
1778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
9028
M1 Ultra +164%
23833
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released June 6, 2022 March 8, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Model number - APL1106/APL1W06
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 8 20
Threads 8 20
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 48MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions 114 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 60 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 1024 8192
TMUs 64 512
ROPs 32 256
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 24 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 -

