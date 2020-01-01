Intel Celeron 4205U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Celeron 4205U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1023
Ryzen 3 3200U +87%
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1268
Ryzen 3 3200U +223%
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
444
Ryzen 3 3200U +65%
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
856
Ryzen 3 3200U +81%
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|4205U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Celeron 4205U vs Core i3 7020U
- Intel Celeron 4205U vs Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Celeron 4205U vs Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Celeron 4205U vs Celeron N4000
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Intel Core i3 10110U