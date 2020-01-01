Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron 4205U or Celeron 3867U: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Celeron 4205U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron 4205U
1268
Celeron 3867U +17%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2019 January 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number 4205U 3867U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron 4205U official page Intel Celeron 3867U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

