Intel Celeron 4205U vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Celeron 4205U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1023
Celeron 3867U +9%
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1268
Celeron 3867U +17%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron 4205U +2%
444
436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron 4205U +3%
856
833
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|4205U
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
