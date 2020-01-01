Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron 5205U or Celeron 4205U: what's better?

Intel Celeron 5205U vs Celeron 4205U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Celeron 5205U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4205U and 5205U
Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U
  • Newer - released 9 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron 5205U +14%
1167
Celeron 4205U
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron 5205U +15%
1453
Celeron 4205U
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron 5205U and Celeron 4205U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2019 January 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Whiskey Lake
Model number 5205U 4205U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.8 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron 5205U official page Intel Celeron 4205U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

