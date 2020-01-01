Intel Celeron 5205U vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Celeron 5205U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U
- Newer - released 9 months later
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron 5205U +14%
1167
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron 5205U +15%
1453
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron 5205U +5%
465
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron 5205U +6%
904
856
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|5205U
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron 5205U official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
