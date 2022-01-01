Intel Celeron 6305 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Celeron 6305 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 625 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
840
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1983
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1239
Ryzen 3 3250U +50%
1863
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2227
Ryzen 3 3250U +80%
4002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
626
Ryzen 3 3250U +19%
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1158
Ryzen 3 3250U +36%
1575
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|6305
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.94 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|192
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|3
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|8
