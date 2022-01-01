Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron 6305 or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

Intel Celeron 6305 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Intel Celeron 6305
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
Intel Celeron 6305
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Celeron 6305 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 6305
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 625 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron 6305
1239
Ryzen 3 3250U +50%
1863
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron 6305
2227
Ryzen 3 3250U +80%
4002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron 6305
1158
Ryzen 3 3250U +36%
1575
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron 6305 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen+
Model number 6305 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.94 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 384 192
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 3
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron 6305
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3250U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron 6305 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 8

