Intel Celeron 6305 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U VS Intel Celeron 6305 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Celeron 6305 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3250U and 6305 Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt

Newer - released 8-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 625 points

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron 6305 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 1, 2020 January 6, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Zen+ Model number 6305 - Socket BGA-1449 FP5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 3 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 4 Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 18x 26x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.94 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 15 W 12-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 3 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1200 MHz Shading Units 384 192 TMUs 24 12 ROPs 12 8 Execution Units 48 3 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Celeron 6305 0.84 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 3250U 0.54 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron 6305 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 8