Intel Celeron 7305 vs Celeron 6305

Intel Celeron 7305
VS
Intel Celeron 6305
Intel Celeron 7305
Intel Celeron 6305

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron 7305 with 5-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Celeron 7305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6305 and 7305
Advantages of Intel Celeron 7305
  • Has 3 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron 7305 +4%
1189
Celeron 6305
1148
General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Tiger Lake
Model number 7305 6305
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48 EU) UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 1 2
P-Threads 1 2
Base Frequency (P) 1.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 5 2
Total Threads 5 2
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 18x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 12
Execution Units - 48
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron 7305
n/a
Celeron 6305
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron 7305 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

