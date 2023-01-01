We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron 7305 with 5-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Celeron 7305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.