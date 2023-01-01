Intel Celeron 7305 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron 7305 with 5-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Celeron 7305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
28
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
77
69
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
27
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron 7305
- Has 3 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1195
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron 7305 +3%
622
606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron 7305 +4%
1189
1148
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|7305
|6305
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
CPU
|P-Cores
|1
|2
|P-Threads
|1
|2
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|5
|2
|Total Threads
|5
|2
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron 7305 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
