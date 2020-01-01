Intel Celeron G3930 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Celeron G3930 with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron G3930
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 51 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1845
Ryzen 3 2200G +13%
2087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2334
Ryzen 3 2200G +191%
6799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
657
Ryzen 3 2200G +33%
877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
887
Ryzen 3 2200G +237%
2985
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|42 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|G3930
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron G3930 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
