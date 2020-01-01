Intel Celeron G4900 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Celeron G4900 with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1914
Ryzen 3 2200G +9%
2087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2423
Ryzen 3 2200G +181%
6799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
789
Ryzen 3 2200G +11%
877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1420
Ryzen 3 2200G +110%
2985
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|42 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|G4900
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
