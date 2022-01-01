Intel Celeron G4900 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Celeron G4900 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 905 vs 768 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
954
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3325
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1929
Ryzen 3 3200G +16%
2228
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2453
Ryzen 3 3200G +194%
7218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
770
Ryzen 3 3200G +18%
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1434
Ryzen 3 3200G +107%
2975
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Picasso
|Model number
|G4900
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|512
|TMUs
|12
|32
|ROPs
|2
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
