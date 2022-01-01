Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron G4900 or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Celeron G4900 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and G4900
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 905 vs 768 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron G4900
1929
Ryzen 3 3200G +16%
2228
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron G4900
2453
Ryzen 3 3200G +194%
7218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron G4900
1434
Ryzen 3 3200G +107%
2975
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron G4900 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Picasso
Model number G4900 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 54 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 96 512
TMUs 12 32
ROPs 2 8
Execution Units 12 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron G4900
0.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron G4900 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Celeron G4900?
