Intel Celeron G4900 vs Celeron G3930
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Celeron G4900 against the 2.9 GHz Celeron G3930. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron G3930
- Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Celeron G4900 – 51 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron G4900 +4%
1914
1845
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron G4900 +4%
2423
2334
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron G4900 +20%
789
657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron G4900 +60%
1420
887
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|42 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G4900
|G3930
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|Intel Celeron G3930 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
