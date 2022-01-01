Intel Celeron G5905 vs Celeron G4900 VS Intel Celeron G5905 Intel Celeron G4900 We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Celeron G5905 against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between G4900 and G5905 Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905 Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 908 vs 768 points

Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900 Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Celeron G5905 – 54 vs 58 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron G5905 and Celeron G4900

General Vendor Intel Intel Released July 19, 2020 April 3, 2018 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake Model number G5905 G4900 Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1151 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics 610 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 2 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 31x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 58 W 54 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 610 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1050 MHz Shading Units 96 96 TMUs 12 12 ROPs 2 2 Execution Units 12 12 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz 4096x2304 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Celeron G5905 0.2 TFLOPS Celeron G4900 0.2 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Celeron G5905 official page Intel Celeron G4900 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16 Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2