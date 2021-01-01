Intel Celeron G5905 vs Celeron G5900
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Celeron G5905 against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 915 vs 829 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5900
- Around 1.1 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
889
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron G5905 +3%
2223
2161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron G5905 +4%
2892
2774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron G5905 +9%
922
844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron G5905 +7%
1707
1598
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 19, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|42 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G5905
|G5900
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|96
|TMUs
|12
|12
|ROPs
|2
|2
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|42.7 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron G5905 official page
|Intel Celeron G5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1