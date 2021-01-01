Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron G5905 or Celeron G5900: what's better?

Intel Celeron G5905 vs Celeron G5900

Intel Celeron G5905
VS
Intel Celeron G5900
Intel Celeron G5905
Intel Celeron G5900

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Celeron G5905 against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5900 and G5905
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 915 vs 829 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5900
  • Around 1.1 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron G5905 and Celeron G5900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 19, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 42 USD 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number G5905 G5900
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 96 96
TMUs 12 12
ROPs 2 2
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron G5905
0.2 TFLOPS
Celeron G5900
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 42.7 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron G5905 official page Intel Celeron G5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5900 or Celeron G5905?
