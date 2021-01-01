Intel Celeron G5920 vs Celeron G5905
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Celeron G5920 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2127
Celeron G5905 +2%
2168
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron G5920 +2%
2840
2789
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
909
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1754
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 19, 2020
|Launch price
|52 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G5920
|G5905
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron G5920 official page
|Intel Celeron G5905 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
