Intel Celeron G6900 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Celeron G6900 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1307 vs 897 points
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 46 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron G6900 +36%
1280
938
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2462
Ryzen 3 3200G +33%
3286
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron G6900 +16%
2566
2208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3422
Ryzen 3 3200G +108%
7133
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron G6900 +46%
1297
890
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2540
Ryzen 3 3200G +20%
3045
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Picasso
|Model number
|G6900
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 710
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|46 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|512
|TMUs
|8
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron G6900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|8
