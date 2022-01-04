Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron G6900 or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

Intel Celeron G6900 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Celeron G6900
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Intel Celeron G6900
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Celeron G6900 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and G6900
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1307 vs 897 points
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 46 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron G6900
2462
Ryzen 3 3200G +33%
3286
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron G6900 +16%
2566
Ryzen 3 3200G
2208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron G6900
3422
Ryzen 3 3200G +108%
7133
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron G6900
2540
Ryzen 3 3200G +20%
3045
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron G6900 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Picasso
Model number G6900 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 710 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 46 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 8 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron G6900
0.36 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron G6900 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Celeron G6900?
