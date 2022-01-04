Intel Celeron G6900 vs Celeron G5900
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Celeron G6900 against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 34.1 GB/s (80%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1357 vs 832 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 21% less energy than the Celeron G5900 – 46 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron G6900 +21%
2609
2159
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron G6900 +23%
3465
2808
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron G6900 +62%
1358
839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron G6900 +57%
2516
1606
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G6900
|G5900
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 710
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|46 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|96
|TMUs
|-
|12
|ROPs
|-
|2
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|42.7 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron G6900 official page
|Intel Celeron G5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
