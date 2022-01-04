Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron G6900 or Celeron G5900: what's better?

Intel Celeron G6900 vs Celeron G5900

Intel Celeron G6900
VS
Intel Celeron G5900
Intel Celeron G6900
Intel Celeron G5900

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Celeron G6900 against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5900 and G6900
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 34.1 GB/s (80%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1357 vs 832 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 21% less energy than the Celeron G5900 – 46 vs 58 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron G6900 +21%
2609
Celeron G5900
2159
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron G6900 +23%
3465
Celeron G5900
2808
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron G6900 +57%
2516
Celeron G5900
1606
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron G6900 and Celeron G5900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Comet Lake
Model number G6900 G5900
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 710 UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 34x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 46 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units - 96
TMUs - 12
ROPs - 2
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron G6900
n/a
Celeron G5900
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 42.7 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron G6900 official page Intel Celeron G5900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5900 or Celeron G6900?
