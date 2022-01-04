Intel Celeron G6900 vs Celeron G5905 VS Intel Celeron G6900 Intel Celeron G5905 We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Celeron G6900 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between G5905 and G6900 Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900 Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later

Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1357 vs 908 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 21% less energy than the Celeron G5905 – 46 vs 58 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron G6900 and Celeron G5905

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 July 19, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Comet Lake Model number G6900 G5905 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 710 UHD Graphics 610 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 2 2 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 35x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 46 W 58 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710 Intel UHD Graphics 610 GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1050 MHz Shading Units - 96 TMUs - 12 ROPs - 2 Execution Units - 12 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Celeron G6900 n/a Celeron G5905 0.2 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron G6900 official page Intel Celeron G5905 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16