We compared two CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U (laptop) with 2-cores.

Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J3455E +68%
2485
Celeron 3867U
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron J3455E and Celeron 3867U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 22, 2019 January 1, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number J3455E 3867U
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 500 Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.5 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 15x -
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron J3455E official page Intel Celeron 3867U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

