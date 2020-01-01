Intel Celeron J3455E vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
867
Celeron 3867U +28%
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J3455E +68%
2485
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
289
Celeron 3867U +51%
436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron J3455E +16%
968
833
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 22, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|J3455E
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|15x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Celeron J4005 and Celeron J3455E
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Celeron J3455E
- Intel Core i3 7020U and Celeron 3867U
- Intel Core i3 5005U and Celeron 3867U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Celeron 3867U
- Intel Celeron 4205U and Celeron 3867U
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Celeron 3867U
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Celeron 3867U