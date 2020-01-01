Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron J4005 or Celeron 4205U: what's better?

Intel Celeron J4005 vs Celeron 4205U

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Celeron J4005 (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4205U and J4005
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4005
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron 4205U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron J4005 +16%
1185
Celeron 4205U
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4005 +33%
1687
Celeron 4205U
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron J4005 and Celeron 4205U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 January 1, 2019
Launch price 107 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Whiskey Lake
Model number J4005 4205U
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 2 GHz 1.8 GHz
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron J4005 official page Intel Celeron 4205U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 4205U or Celeron J4005?
