Intel Celeron J4025 vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Celeron J4025 (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4025
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron J4025 +22%
1353
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4025 +33%
1979
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron J4025 +13%
494
436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4025 +14%
949
833
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|J4025
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Celeron J4025 vs Celeron J4005
- Intel Celeron J4025 vs Celeron N4120
- Intel Celeron J4025 vs Celeron J4125
- Intel Celeron J4025 vs Celeron J3455E
- Intel Celeron 3867U vs Core i3 7020U
- Intel Celeron 3867U vs Core i3 5005U
- Intel Celeron 3867U vs Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Celeron 3867U vs Celeron 4205U
- Intel Celeron 3867U vs Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Celeron 3867U vs Celeron N4000