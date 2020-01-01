Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron J4025 or Celeron J3455E: what's better?

Intel Celeron J4025 vs Celeron J3455E

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Celeron J4025 with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J3455E and J4025
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4025
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (2.9 GHz vs 2.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4025
1979
Celeron J3455E +26%
2485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron J4025 and Celeron J3455E

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 July 22, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Apollo Lake
Model number J4025 J3455E
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 15x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron J4025 official page Intel Celeron J3455E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

