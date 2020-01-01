Intel Celeron J4025 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Celeron J4025 against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4025
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron J4025 +14%
1353
1185
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4025 +17%
1979
1687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron J4025 +19%
494
416
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4025 +45%
949
654
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|J4025
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29x
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
