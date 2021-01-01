Intel Celeron J4125 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 10 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 10-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- More powerful Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics: 0.54 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 707 vs 448 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1177
Ryzen 3 3200U +58%
1855
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3064
Ryzen 3 3200U +30%
3985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
456
Ryzen 3 3200U +57%
717
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1478
Ryzen 3 3200U +2%
1510
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Zen+
|Model number
|J4125
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|192
|TMUs
|12
|12
|ROPs
|2
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|3
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
