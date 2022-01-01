Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron J4125 or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and J4125
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 10 vs 25 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 845 vs 447 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron J4125
1171
Ryzen 3 3250U +56%
1825
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4125
2982
Ryzen 3 3250U +33%
3972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron J4125 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 4, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Zen+
Model number J4125 -
Socket BGA-1090 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.94 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 96 192
TMUs 12 12
ROPs 2 8
Execution Units 12 3
TGP 5 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron J4125
0.14 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3250U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron J4125 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 8
Extended instructions SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Celeron J4125?
