Intel Celeron J4125 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U VS Intel Celeron J4125 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron J4125 (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5300U and J4125 Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 10 vs 25 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1034 vs 447 points

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Celeron J4125 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released November 4, 2019 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Lucienne Model number J4125 - Socket BGA-1090 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 600 Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.8 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 26x L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 4MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 10 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 200 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 96 384 TMUs 12 24 ROPs 2 8 Execution Units 12 - TGP 5 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Celeron J4125 0.14 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5300U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Celeron J4125 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 6 12 Extended instructions SSE4.2 -