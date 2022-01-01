Intel Celeron J4125 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron J4125 (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 10 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1034 vs 447 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4675
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1177
Ryzen 3 5300U +106%
2421
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3023
Ryzen 3 5300U +235%
10135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
450
Ryzen 3 5300U +131%
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1470
Ryzen 3 5300U +151%
3683
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Lucienne
|Model number
|J4125
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|384
|TMUs
|12
|24
|ROPs
|2
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
