Intel Celeron J4125 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 10 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2.5x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 447 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1173
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1172
Ryzen 5 5500U +112%
2480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3012
Ryzen 5 5500U +338%
13184
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
450
Ryzen 5 5500U +149%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1475
Ryzen 5 5500U +236%
4959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Lucienne
|Model number
|J4125
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|448
|TMUs
|12
|28
|ROPs
|2
|7
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|5 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
