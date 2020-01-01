Intel Celeron J4125 vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron J4125 +13%
1253
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4125 +127%
3366
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron J4125 +4%
454
436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4125 +87%
1559
833
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|J4125
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
