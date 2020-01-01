Intel Celeron J4125 vs Celeron J3455E
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Celeron J4125 against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron J4125 +45%
1253
867
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4125 +35%
3366
2485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron J4125 +57%
454
289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4125 +61%
1559
968
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|July 22, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|J4125
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|15x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1