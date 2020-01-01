Intel Celeron J4125 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Celeron J4125 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron J4125 +6%
1253
1185
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4125 +100%
3366
1687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron J4125 +9%
454
416
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4125 +138%
1559
654
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|J4125
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
