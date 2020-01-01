Intel Celeron J4125 vs Celeron J4025
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Celeron J4125 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4025 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1253
Celeron J4025 +8%
1353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4125 +70%
3366
1979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
454
Celeron J4025 +9%
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron J4125 +64%
1559
949
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|J4125
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
