Intel Celeron N3060 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
638
Ryzen 3 3200U +199%
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
677
Ryzen 3 3200U +505%
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
193
Ryzen 3 3200U +280%
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Ryzen 3 3200U +326%
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Zen+
|Model number
|N3060
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 400
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|12
