We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and N3060
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 3 years later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Celeron N3060
638
Ryzen 3 3200U +199%
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N3060
677
Ryzen 3 3200U +505%
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N3060
364
Ryzen 3 3200U +326%
1549

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N3060 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 10, 2016 January 6, 2019
Launch price 107 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Braswell Zen+
Model number N3060 -
Socket BGA-1170 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 400 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 26x
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N3060 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Celeron N3060?
