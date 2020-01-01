Intel Celeron N3060 vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
623
Celeron 3867U +75%
1092
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
662
Celeron 3867U +118%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
192
Celeron 3867U +122%
426
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
357
Celeron 3867U +128%
814
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|N3060
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 400
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
