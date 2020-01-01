Intel Celeron N3060 vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 4205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
638
Celeron 4205U +60%
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
677
Celeron 4205U +87%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
193
Celeron 4205U +130%
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Celeron 4205U +135%
856
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|N3060
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 400
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
