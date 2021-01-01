Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N3060 or Celeron J3455E: what's better?

Intel Celeron N3060 vs Celeron J3455E

Intel Celeron N3060
VS
Intel Celeron J3455E
Intel Celeron N3060
Intel Celeron J3455E

We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J3455E and N3060
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 326 vs 216 points
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N3060
658
Celeron J3455E +241%
2245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N3060
390
Celeron J3455E +190%
1132

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N3060 and Celeron J3455E

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 10, 2016 July 22, 2019
Launch price 107 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Braswell Apollo Lake
Model number N3060 J3455E
Socket BGA-1170 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 400 HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 15x
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 400 Intel HD Graphics 500

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N3060 official page Intel Celeron J3455E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 6

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J3455E or Celeron N3060?
