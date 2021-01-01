Intel Celeron N3060 vs Celeron J3455E
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 326 vs 216 points
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
624
Celeron J3455E +39%
868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
658
Celeron J3455E +241%
2245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
215
Celeron J3455E +51%
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
390
Celeron J3455E +190%
1132
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|July 22, 2019
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N3060
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 400
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|15x
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 400
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|6
