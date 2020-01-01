Intel Celeron N3060 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4005
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
638
Celeron J4005 +86%
1185
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
677
Celeron J4005 +149%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
193
Celeron J4005 +116%
416
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Celeron J4005 +80%
654
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|107 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N3060
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 400
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
