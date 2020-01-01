Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N3060 or Celeron J4005: what's better?

Intel Celeron N3060 vs Celeron J4005

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4005 and N3060
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4005
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N3060
677
Celeron J4005 +149%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N3060 and Celeron J4005

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 10, 2016 December 11, 2017
Launch price 107 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Braswell Gemini Lake
Model number N3060 J4005
Socket BGA-1170 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 400 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2 GHz
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N3060 official page Intel Celeron J4005 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 6
Instruction Set - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4005 or Celeron N3060?
