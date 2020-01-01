Intel Celeron N3350 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 42% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 2.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
105
Ryzen 3 2200U +79%
188
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
169
Ryzen 3 2200U +222%
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
808
Ryzen 3 2200U +109%
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1135
Ryzen 3 2200U +220%
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
272
Ryzen 3 2200U +119%
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
454
Ryzen 3 2200U +178%
1260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 8, 2018
|Launch price
|107 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|N3350
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1