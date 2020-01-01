Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N3350 or Celeron 3867U: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3867U and N3350
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N3350
1119
Celeron 3867U +29%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N3350 and Celeron 3867U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 January 1, 2019
Launch price 107 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number N3350 3867U
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 500 Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.4 GHz -
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N3350 official page Intel Celeron 3867U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

